What's the story

Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

The keynote event will be held on June 9 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

The tech giant is expected to announce major updates for its operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

You can catch the live stream of the event on Apple's official event page or YouTube channel.