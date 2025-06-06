Apple WWDC 2025 keynote: Here's how and when to watch
What's the story
Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to June 13, 2025.
The keynote event will be held on June 9 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).
The tech giant is expected to announce major updates for its operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.
You can catch the live stream of the event on Apple's official event page or YouTube channel.
OS updates
Major redesign for operating systems
Apple is said to be planning a major redesign of its operating systems, with the goal of making the design consistent across devices.
There are also rumors of a possible name change for these operating systems.
For developers, Apple is said to be working on an AI-powered coding tool in collaboration with Anthropic for an updated version of its programming tool suite Xcode.
AI focus
Updates on AI and Siri
This year's conference will also be the first anniversary of Apple's entry into the AI space with Apple Intelligence.
The company is expected to provide updates on its progress, including the rollout of an improved Siri update.
However, it's worth noting that Apple usually doesn't announce hardware at WWDC, so don't expect any new gadgets just yet.
Student challenge
Swift Student Challenge
Ahead of each WWDC event, Apple holds a Swift Student Challenge, an annual coding competition for students worldwide.
The competition encourages developers aged 13 years and older who are enrolled in high school or other educational programs to create an app using Swift Playgrounds.
The winners get Apple swag and prizes. The top 50 participants can attend WWDC in person at Apple Park.