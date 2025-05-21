Big win! Fortnite is back on Apple's US App Store
What's the story
The popular battle royale game, Fortnite, has returned to the App Store in the US.
The game had been missing from the platform due to a legal dispute with Apple over in-app payment commissions.
After five years of absence from the platform, Fortnite is now accessible on iPhones and iPads in the country.
Dispute
Apple's legal battle with Epic Games
The dispute started in 2020 when Epic Games launched an alternate payment option for in-game purchases via its virtual currency, giving users a 20% discount.
This prompted Apple to remove Fortnite from the App Store. Epic Games then sued Apple.
A judge later ruled that Apple had breached rules against anticompetitive pricing, ordering it to allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the App Store.
However, the court did not eliminate Apple's ability to charge commissions.
Game updates
Fortnite's return and new features
After the court ruling, Epic re-submitted Fortnite for App Store approval but was delayed.
Recently, a US District Judge ordered Apple to approve Epic's submission or provide a legal justification for its rejection.
The newly updated version of Fortnite on the App Store now offers a 20% cashback for buying in-game items directly from Epic, instead of using Apple's in-app purchase method.
Analyst insight
Analysts' perspective on Fortnite's comeback
Despite the good news of Fortnite's return, some analysts think it might be too late for the game's popularity to return in full swing.
Gil Luria, an analyst at investment banking company D.A. Davidson said, "For Epic Games this was a hard-fought win that carried a very steep price and may be too late to boost its Fortnite game that is now past its prime."