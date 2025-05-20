Apple is revamping Siri to make it rival ChatGPT
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new version of its voice assistant, Siri, with a more advanced software architecture.
The update could make Siri a serious competitor to OpenAI's popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.
The company has been planning this overhaul for a while now, hoping to make Siri more conversational and better at handling user commands.
AI evolution
Apple's Siri set to compete with ChatGPT
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has made a lot of progress in developing the new version of Siri in the last six months.
The report indicates that Apple executives are confident this next-generation Siri will be a real competitor to ChatGPT.
The revamped Siri will be able to handle user tasks more efficiently, turning from a simple voice assistant into an AI-powered chatbot.
AI development
Apple's new AI offices and software architecture
Apple has also set up new artificial intelligence offices in Zurich, where teams are working on a new software architecture for Siri.
This indicates that Apple is building Siri from the ground up with a monolithic model.
The company is developing a Large Language Model engine, which will give Siri natural conversation capabilities and an improved understanding of prompts.
Collaboration talks
Future plans for Siri's AI integration
With the upcoming iOS 19, Siri is expected to be powered by Gemini AI instead of ChatGPT.
Apple is also said to be in talks with Perplexity for a potential future collaboration.
Until Apple Intelligence is ready to take over, the tech giant will have to depend on other AI models for tasks requiring artificial intelligence capabilities.