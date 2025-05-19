What's the story

Satya Nadella's keynote address at the Microsoft Build developer conference was interrupted by a protester calling for Palestinian rights.

Joe Lopez, an Azure hardware systems team firmware engineer, was one of the protesters who interrupted Nadella.

He was soon joined by a fired Google employee who had previously protested against Google's cloud contract with Israel.

Despite the interruption, Nadella continued his speech as security escorted the protesters out of the Seattle Conference Center.