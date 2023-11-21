Satya Nadella open to Sam Altman returning to OpenAI

By Rishabh Raj 11:01 am Nov 21, 202311:01 am

Whether Altman joins Microsoft or returns to OpenAI, Nadella is "open to both options"

In a recent CNBC interview, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hinted that he was still open to Sam Altman rejoining OpenAI, despite an announcement earlier that Altman would join Microsoft's artificial intelligence innovation division. Nadella said he was "open to both options" and emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with OpenAI's board, management, and employees. As one of OpenAI's largest supporters, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in the company and owns a 49% stake in the company.

Microsoft's commitment and governance concerns

In the interview, Nadella reaffirmed Microsoft's support for OpenAI and Altman "irrespective of what configuration." When questioned about Microsoft's perspective on OpenAI and the potential for acquiring a board seat, Nadella conceded that "something has to change around the governance." In a separate conversation on Kara Swisher's On podcast, Nadella remained non-committal when asked if Altman could be a contender for Microsoft's CEO position in the future.

OpenAI turmoil and leadership changes

Last Friday, OpenAI saw a dramatic upheaval when its board abruptly terminated Altman from the company. In response, OpenAI's President, Greg Brockman, also resigned and hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to quit the company. Mira Murati was appointed as interim CEO, who was later succeeded by Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear.

Investors working to bring Altman back to OpenAI

Meanwhile, investors at OpenAI are persistently working to reinstate Altman into a leadership position at the ChatGPT creator, according to Bloomberg. Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Tiger Global Management aim to safeguard their investments following Altman's forced departure from the OpenAI board on Friday.

