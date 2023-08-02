Sam Altman's Worldcoin project suspended in Kenya over privacy concerns

Written by Athik Saleh August 02, 2023 | 06:07 pm 1 min read

Over 350,000 Kenyans have signed up for Worldcoin so far (Photo credit: Worldcoin)

Kenya's Ministry of the Interior has put a halt to Worldcoin enrollment, raising concerns about its security, financial services, and data protection practices. The suspension affects Worldcoin and any similar entities operating in Kenya. It will remain in place until authorities are sure there are no risks to the public. Kenya has been a significant market for Worldcoin from the start.

Worldcoin started operations in Kenya in 2021

Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, set up shop in Kenya in 2021. It was one of the first countries where the start-up launched sign-ups. Kenya also had one of the largest footprints of Worldcoin's 'Orb' venues, places where people could visit the company's spherical iris scanner. The suspension comes after the country's Data Commissioner started assessing Worldcoin's compliance with local laws.

Worldcoin could use biometric database to exploit people

This suspension could hinder Worldcoin's global expansion plans, as the company is currently registering users in 35 cities and nearing three million users. In Kenya, locals could sell their tokens for USDT on crypto exchanges or trade them for cash. Many believe Worldcoin's efforts to build a biometric database for the promise of free cryptocurrency could be used to exploit economically disadvantaged people.

