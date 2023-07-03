Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 03, 2023 | 10:57 am 3 min read

BNB is 4.81% higher than last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.69% over the last 24 hours to trade at $30,723.01. It is up 1.51% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.91% from yesterday and now trades at $1,950.97. It is up 3.88% from last week. Both the tokens have market capitalizations of $596.44 billion and $234.35 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $247.50, a 1.46% increase from yesterday and 4.81% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 0.85% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.31% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.88%) and $0.066 (up 1.74%), respectively.

Solana has risen 16.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.51 (up 0.5%), $5.54 (up 5.15%), $0.00000769 (up 2.31%), and $0.66 (up 3.93%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 16.6% while Polka Dot has gained 6.56%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.33% of its value whereas Polygon is 5.34% up.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Compound, Filecoin, The Graph, Flow, and Maker. They are trading at $66.32 (up 27.33%), $4.77 (up 18.16%), $0.11 (up 17.89%), $0.77 (up 14.55%), and $910.85 (up 12.70%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, XRP, Axie Infinity, USD Coin, and Tether Gold. They are trading at $3.84 (down 7.17%), $0.44 (down 0.85%), $6.26 (down 0.52%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $1,920.65 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,719.53 (up 0.74%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $13.36 (up 4.16%), $6.56 (up 2.76%), and $5.70 (up 3.79%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.44 (up 7.92%), $0.77 (up 4.60%), $0.44 (up 1.12%), $2.22 (up 0.90%), and $0.77 (up 7.22%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.13 billion, which marks a 4.12% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.15 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.17 trillion three months ago.

