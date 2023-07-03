Business

Sensex gains 486 points, Nifty settles above 19,320 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,142 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.75% to 65,205.05 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.69% to 19,322.55 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,142.95 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY COMMODITIES topped the list, edging up 3.48%, 1.3%, and 1.22%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Grasim, ITC, and BPCL, which climbed 3.35%, 3.04%, and 2.93%, respectively. Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharma emerged as the losing stocks, falling 1.74%, 1.63%, and 1.57%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 1.29%, 2.02%, and 1.67% to settle at 3,243.98 points, 19,306.59 points, and 33,753.33 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 196.59 points, or 1.45%, to 13,787.92.

INR goes up 0.11% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.11% to close at Rs. 81.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.28% to Rs. 58,050, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 68,960. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.97% to settle at $71.45 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $30,613.20 which is 0.29% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,956.52, up 2.01%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $248.16 (1.24% up), and $0.2937 (1.79% up), respectively. ﻿Dogecoin is trading 0.74% higher than yesterday at $0.06776.

