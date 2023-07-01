Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 01, 2023 | 11:58 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 1.26% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 1.76% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,390.48. Compared to last week, it is 1.08% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.26% from yesterday and is trading at $1,915.31. From last week, it is up 1.13%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $589.91 billion and $230.15 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $241.12, which is 1% more than yesterday and 2.27% lower than the previous week. XRP is trading at $0.44 after falling 2.54% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.79% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.99%) and $0.066 (up 5.43%), respectively.

Solana is up by 4.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.02 (down 4.11%), $5.18 (up 0.77%), and $0.66 (up 0.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 4.08% while Polka Dot has gained 1.47%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.51% whereas Polygon has lost 4.35%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are eCash, Bitcoin SV, Maker, Litecoin, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.0000044 (up 57.62%), $52.28 (up 24.16%), $810.02 (up 13.43%), $106.27 (up 10.95%), and $0.22 (up 8.91%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Stacks, Gala, ApeCoin, and Pepe. They are trading at $0.22 (down 5.86%), $0.66 (down 4.99%), $0.022 (down 4.98%), $2.19 (down 4.82%), and $0.0000011 (down 4.33%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,338.57 (down 1.98%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $12.97 (down 1.25%), $6.18 (up 0.73%), and $5.21 (up 0.35%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.13 (down 0.62%), $0.66 (down 4.97%), $2.19 (down 4.76%), $0.44 (down 0.91%), and $0.77 (up 1.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 1.72% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.66 billion, which marks a 10.06% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion.

