Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 12:27 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has market capitalization of $230.18 billion

Bitcoin has gained 0.39% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,505.51. It is down by 1.35% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has plunged 0.10% from yesterday and is trading at $1,913.43. It is up by 0.31% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $592.55 billion and $230.18 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $244.06, a 1.25% increase from yesterday and 1.94% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, which is up by 4.04% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.73% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.90%) and $0.066 (down 3.80%), respectively.

Solana has risen 11.34% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.25 (up 6.17%), $5.26 (up 1.62%), and $0.66 (up 1.61%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.34% up, while Polka Dot has gone up by 2.69%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.59% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined by 0.66%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Flow, NEAR Protocol, BitDAO, Solana, and The Sandbox. They are trading at $0.66 (up 21.09%), $1.46 (up 6.49%), $0.44 (up 5.99%), $19.08 (up 5.38%), and $0.44 (up 5.23%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Rocket Pool, and Neo. They are trading at $0.0000033 (down 20.46%), $47.28 (down 10%), $271 (down 5.15%), $36.45 (down 4.48%), and $9.45 (down 4.45%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,495.27 (up 0.47%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $12.83 (down 1%), $6.39 (up 3.53%), and $5.49 (up 5.37%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.11 (down 0.06%), $0.66 (up 1.62%), $0.44 (up 5.22%), $2.20 (up 0.44%), and $0.88 (up 1.04%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.94 billion, which marks a 53.82% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.13 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.19 trillion three months ago.

