OpenAI's first public acquisition aims to make AI more creative

Written by Athik Saleh August 17, 2023 | 11:02 am 2 min read

OpenAI's first public acquisition is New York-based Global Illumination

OpenAI has made its first public acquisition, welcoming New York-based start-up Global Illumination to its fold. Global Illumination is renowned for its AI-driven creative tools, infrastructure, and digital experiences. The new acquisition is aimed at making AI more creative. "We're very excited for the impact they'll have here at OpenAI," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. The entire Global Illumination team will now join OpenAI, contributing their expertise to core products like ChatGPT.

Global Illumination could help OpenAI achieve its financial goals

Global Illumination has an impressive track record, having designed products for major companies such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, and Riot Games. Their experience could be instrumental in helping OpenAI achieve commercial success. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has ambitious goals for the company, aiming to increase last year's revenue of $30 million to $200 million this year and a staggering $1 billion next year.

OpenAI has not disclosed the financials of the deal

OpenAI hasn't disclosed the financials of the deal. Nor has it said much about Global Illumination's role at the company. Global Illumination was founded by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn in 2021. Dimson was responsible for some of the original code for Instagram's content-ranking algorithms. The company also recently created Biomes, an open-source sandbox online role-playing game reminiscent of Minecraft and designed for the web.