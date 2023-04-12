Technology

OpenAI is paying humans to improve its job-eating AI chatbot

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

We are witnessing the beginning of the AI revolution. A revolution that began with ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot which took the world by storm. Despite its charms, AI can potentially put many people out of jobs. Now, OpenAI wants the same people to report vulnerabilities in its AI tool to improve it. Do you know what better AIs would result in?

Why does this story matter?

Human beings are excited about the prospects of artificial intelligence and how it can improve our lives. Sam Altman's OpenAI is currently leading the AI race, and the company wants to keep it that way.

It is facing competition from rivals within the US and outside, including Google and Baidu. Therefore, it needs to keep improving its systems to keep challengers at bay.

OpenAI will pay as much as $200,000 for finding bugs

OpenAI has found a way to improve its AI systems - a Bug Bounty program. The company is willing to pay as much as $200,000 to users who report bugs in ChatGPT and the framework of how OpenAI systems communicate. Rewards start at $200, while the $200,000 reward is reserved for "exceptional discoveries."

Transparency and collaboration are key: OpenAI

Per OpenAI, the program is being rolled out because it believes "transparency and collaboration" are essential to finding vulnerabilities in its systems. Interestingly, the move comes days after ChatGPT was banned in Italy. Other European countries are also looking into the chatbot's potential in breaking privacy rules. The program "is an essential part of our commitment to developing safe and advanced AI," OpenAI said.

At least 70% of jobs are under threat from AI

The irony of OpenAI's new program is the company is seeking human help to improve its AI systems. These AI systems are expected to make many jobs obscure. According to Goldman Sachs, at least two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are under threat from AI automation. The degree of automation would vary from job to job, but the threat is real.

Technological advancements have always threatened jobs

This brings us to the question: Why should humans help OpenAI or any other company to improve their AI systems? If we do, is it for the reward or is it because of the desire to see something spectacular? Technological advancements have always threatened jobs. Machines did the same. Now, AI will do it too. AI will be a bigger threat, though.