Italy has just banned OpenAI's ChatGPT: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 31, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Italian DPA is concerned about OpenAI's data processing

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been a game changer in AI research. The chatbot has stunned everyone with its abilities. The Italian authorities, however, are not much impressed with ChatGPT's abilities. Instead, they are concerned. As a result, the Italian DPA (Data Protection Authority) has issued an immediate ban on using the chatbot, citing alleged privacy violations.

Authority asked OpenAI to stop processing data

The Italian DPA has asked OpenAI to stop processing the data of Italian users. The regulator believes OpenAI is violating Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with ChatGPT. The authority is also concerned that OpenAI is unlawfully processing users' data. OpenAI has 20 days to respond on how it plans to bring ChatGPT in compliance with GDPR.

Letter by Musk and others asked for pausing AI development

Interestingly, the Italian authority's decision to ban ChatGPT comes two days after a letter by notable figures, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, to pause advanced AI development for six months. The letter called attention to the need to have robust protocols to ensure advanced AI designs are properly supervised. The letter may have played a part in the sudden ban.

OpenAI has no legal basis to justify data collection: DPA

The Italian DPA said OpenAI has no legal basis to justify the collection and storage of personal data to train ChatGPT's algorithms. The authority also criticized the company for not providing an information notice to users whose data were collected. Considering the amount of data OpenAI scraped to train ChatGPT, that will be plenty of notices.

Several advocacy groups have called on authorities to investigate ChatGPT

Discussions about the absence of legislation to regulate AI and chatbots have taken center stage recently. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) recently called on European Union and national authorities to investigate ChatGPT and similar chatbots. US-based Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) has also raised critical issues about GPT-4. It recently filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).