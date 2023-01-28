Technology

ChatGPT to bring down Google very soon: Gmail creator

The rising popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT is ringing alarm bells in the tech community worldwide. Now, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit has claimed that the AI-powered chatbot may disrupt Google's search engine business in "a year or two." He believes AI will do to search engines, what Google did to Yellow Pages. Notably, ChatGPT was introduced in November 2022 and has over a million users.

ChatGPT is the biggest revolution in the tech world right now. From better and more detailed searches to original content creation, there is nothing it cannot do.

Brands like Microsoft and Google are trying to cement their legacy, by standing either with or against OpenAI's latest wonder.

Whether Google is able to turn the tide remains to be seen.

Google will likely take a big revenue hit

In a series of tweets last month, Buchheit said that AI had the potential to eliminate the pages of search engine results. This would be a big blow to Google as this is the largest source of revenue for the company. Even if the firm found a way to rival ChatGPT's AI prowess, the firm would end up cannibalizing its business.

Could AI change the user experience?

Buchheit believes that in the future, the browser's search bar will be replaced with AI, which would autocomplete the user's thoughts/questions while typing and provide relevant answers (like website links). The AI might use a search engine backend to gather information and summarize them for the user. Extensive research will be done in seconds and you will not have to put in the effort.

ChatGPT has already passed graduate-level business and law exams

At the University of Minnesota, ChatGPT sat for four law exams, wherein it had to answer 12 essay questions and 95 multiple-choice questions. It passed all four tests with an average C+ grade. It fared even better during the MBA exam at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Despite struggling with "advanced process analysis problems" it earned a B grade there.

ChatGPT is also being used for writing speeches and jokes

A US Congressman from Massachusetts, Jake Auchincloss, recently used ChatGPT for drafting a speech meant for the House of Representatives. The text had the right-sounding words but seemed very dull. Users of the chatbot are also penning poems and jokes with its help. The compositions might seem rudimentary right now. However, in the near future, several human jobs might be at stake.