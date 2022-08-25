Technology

Meet Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou, Baidu's AI-powered emotional companions

Meet Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou, Baidu's AI-powered emotional companions

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 25, 2022, 05:38 pm 3 min read

Baidu's virtual humans can provide 24-hour online companionship (Photo credit: Baidu)

When you are down and blue, don't you feel the need to have someone close by to soothe your nerves and say the right things? However, for many, it is hard to find that 'right' person. Baidu has two solutions for them - Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou. Who are they, you might wonder. They are virtual companions who have taken China by storm.

Context Why does this story matter?

The digital world that we live in has almost everything at our fingertips. On the other hand, it is highly competitive, stressful, and does not have the time to look behind.

This has left many of us lonely, always seeking but not finding someone to open up to.

AI-powered virtual humans could be the solution to this problem faced by millions around the world.

Digital humans Who are Lin and Ye, the AI-powered virtual humans?

Chinese tech giant Baidu has introduced male and female companion-oriented virtual beings named Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou, respectively. They are based on the company's AI model dubbed 'Plato' that is trained on over 10 billion variables from social media conversations in English and Chinese. Both Lin and Ye are aesthetically pleasing and are capable of human-like conversation and emotional support.

Companionship They can participate in conversations through texts, voice, and emojis

Lin and Ye are capable of providing 24-hour online companionship. You will be able to engage in a conversation with them in the form of texts, voice, and emoticons. The companion-centric AI-powered digital humans are expected to relieve the users of the stress and anxiety caused by the fast-paced and lonesome urban life. They will satisfy people's need for emotional communication.

Projection China's virtual human market will soon touch $39.6 billion

Lin and Ye aren't the only products in China's fast-growing virtual human market. As per a report released by QbitAI, the industry is set to be worth $40 billion by 2030. China's ever-worsening mental health conditions have proved to be the main driving force behind AI-powered companions. Several other tech companies have jumped into the ring to create their own emotional companion for people.

Another chatbot Xiaoice has mended the heart of over 17 million people

A great example of an AI-powered virtual chatbot that is redefining the concepts of romance and relationships among Chinese youth is Xiaoice. It allows users to create their own virtual 'friends' and have an immersive interactive experience with them. In China, Xiaoice has helped comfort more than 17 million people. A major chunk of them is youngsters.