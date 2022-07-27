Technology

WhatsApp 'Quick reactions' feature for status updates: How it'll work

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 27, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Quick reactions will be available on WhatsApp desktop, Android, and iOS

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve the user experience. Called 'Quick reactions,' the facility will permit users to quickly react to status updates using emojis. It is under development and will be available on the app's desktop, Android, and iOS versions. But how will it work? Let us tell you.

Process How will Quick reactions work?

In the future, WhatsApp users will be able to react to status updates using eight emojis. They include Hundred Points, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Folded Hands, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Party Popper, Crying Face, and Clapping Hands. Once you react to the status, the emoji will be sent to the recipient as a status reply within the chat.

Information When will the feature be rolled out?

The Quick reactions feature is currently under development and we do not know when it will be rolled out to beta testers. However, this facility will make its way to WhatsApp's Android, desktop, as well as iOS versions.

Updates Finding left group members, expired disappearing texts in the works

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called 'Past Participants.' It will permit group members to find out who left the chat in the past 60 days, but the identity of anyone who secretly wants to leave will be disclosed. Keeping disappearing messages even after their expiration will be a reality soon. These texts will be stored in a new section called 'Kept messages.'

Information Unread chats will get a filter

In the future, WhatsApp users will be able to filter chats by showing only the ones containing new messages. Even if individual chats are manually marked as unread, the chat filter will show us the list of all the unread ones.