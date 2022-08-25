Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro get cheaper by Rs. 20,000

#DealOfTheDay: Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro get cheaper by Rs. 20,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 25, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

The M2-powered MacBook Pro has an HD web camera

MacBooks have always been popular among users for accomplishing day-to-day tasks as well as intense workloads. Apple introduced the M2-powered MacBook Pro at the WWDC 2022, followed by its deliveries in India starting June 24. The device is currently selling with attractive offers here. If you have been planning to purchase a MacBook lately, this is the right time to invest in one.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro is listed on the official website at Rs. 1,29,900 for its 8GB/256GB variant. However, on Croma, this model is retailing at Rs. 1,16,910, meaning a discount of Rs. 12,990. HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can get an instant discount of Rs. 7,000 on full swipes and a cashback of Rs. 7,000 on the no-cost EMI plans.

Design and display The device offers 500 nits of peak brightness

The MacBook Pro retains the design elements of its predecessor. It gets a Touch Bar, an aluminium body, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, a Touch ID fingerprint reader, and an HD webcam. The laptop bears a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with 227ppi pixel density, 500 nits of peak brightness, and True Tone technology. It comes in Space Gray and Silver colors.

Information It includes two Thunderbolt ports

For input and output, the M2-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptop houses two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The laptop gets up to 24GB of RAM

The MacBook Pro houses an Apple M2 chipset. It comes paired with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. Under the hood, the device houses a 58.2Wh battery that delivers up to 20 hours of playback. It has support for 67W fast charging. To dissipate heat, the laptop gets an "Active Cooling System."