Technology

New leak reveals everything about Apple iPhone 14 Max

New leak reveals everything about Apple iPhone 14 Max

Written by Akash Pandey May 11, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

iPhone 14 Max is expected to arrive with a dual rear camera setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series later this year and the line-up will include the iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14, and a new 14 Max model instead of a mini iPhone. In the latest, tipster Sam has revealed the cost and specifications of the 14 Max, claiming it will have a 90Hz OLED display, dual rear cameras, and A15 Bionic SoC.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple's iPhone 14 line-up is grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The tech giant has seemingly decided to discontinue the mini iPhone owing to lower than expected sales.

Instead, the company will introduce a new Max model that will be similar to the Pro Max variant in size but will share its hardware and features with the vanilla 14 model.

Design and display The device will sport a 6.68-inch OLED display

The iPhone 14 Max is likely to have a wide notch on the top-center with flat metal rails, slim bezels, ceramic glass protection for the display, and Face ID setup. It should also get IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to feature a 6.68-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 458ppi pixel density.

Information It may sport dual 12MP cameras on the back

The iPhone 14 Max is said to sport a dual rear camera setup that will comprise 12MP primary as well as ultra-wide sensors. The details regarding the front-facing snapper are unclear as of now.

Internals An A15 Bionic SoC may power the device

The iPhone 14 Max is tipped to get an A15 Bionic chipset, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot iOS 16 and is likely to house a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning connector.

Information Apple iPhone 14 Max: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the iPhone 14 Max will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price-tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 69,400) for its 6GB/128GB base configuration. (Source: Sam)