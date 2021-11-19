Apple launches new program to let customers repair iPhones themselves

Apple on Wednesday announced that it will start selling repair parts, manuals, and tools to willing customers through a dedicated online store under its new Self Service Repair program. This program will come into force next year and start with three common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series handsets. Later, Apple will expand the program to M1 Macs as well.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's move can be interpreted as a significant win for the right to repair movement. To this day, Apple devices have earned notoriety as notoriously hard to repair devices, not to mention, Apple's repair services aren't the cheapest. With the new program, confident customers would be able to source authentic Apple parts and perform repairs themselves. This could also kick off an industry-wide trend.

Apple will offer 200+ parts from launch day itself

Under the Self Service Repair program, Apple will direct users to a Repair Manual, and then let them choose from over 200 parts and tools to repair their iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 devices. When the program launches, customers will be able to perform repairs and fix common issues with the battery, display, and camera modules of their devices.

Apple will encourage recycling, trade replaced part for store credits

Although it is an optional step, Apple will encourage customers to return the damaged/used component and reward them with store credits for it. The credits will be redeemable at their next purchase. The program will commence in 2022 and gradually encompass more repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple said that up next, it will include M1 Macs in the list.

iPhone maker encourages customers to continue relying on qualified technicians

The Self Service Repair program will distribute Apple's parts, manuals, and tools through a new online outlet called the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. However, the company has warned that the service is intended only for "individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices." Customers lacking this experience are advised to seek repairs from Apple-certified technicians.

Apple hasn't revealed component pricing and availability dates

That said, Apple has not revealed details about the pricing of spare parts, manuals, and the tools it will sell. Moreover, we remain in the dark about the exact date of this product's launch. It is certainly a start and a step in the right direction but we believe Apple could include a wider spectrum of possible repairs under this program soon.