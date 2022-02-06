Technology

Apple iPhone SE 3 tipped to debut on March 8

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

iPhone SE 3 is said to retain the design of its predecessor. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest 'affordable' handset that may be called iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022. In the latest development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that the phone will debut at a launch event on March 8. Separately, 9to5mac has reported that the smartphone may not come with MagSafe wireless charging technology that some of the new iPhones offer.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's first 5G-ready 'affordable' smartphone. This is the first time we are getting a specific date regarding the phone's launch.

If rumors are to be believed, the March 8 launch event will see the announcement of an upgraded iPad Air as well as the iPhone SE 3, which will be pitted against the upcoming Google Pixel 6a.

Display The handset may retain the design of its predecessor

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to retain the design of the 2020 variant. It will feature a metal-glass body with thick top and bottom bezels, an IP67-rating for dust and water resistance, and a Touch ID fingerprint reader on the front. The handset could bear a 4.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information It could feature a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone SE 3 will likely be equipped with a single 12MP rear camera with LED flash. On the front, it could sport a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will be backed by an A15 Bionic chip

The iPhone SE 3 will draw juice from an A15 Bionic processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging.

Information iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iPhone SE 3 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by its specifications and features, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 45,000.