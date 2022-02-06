Technology

iQOO 9 series will be available in India via Amazon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

India-specific iQOO 9 models will be slightly different from their Chinese counterparts (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is gearing up to launch its 9 series of smartphones in India. In the latest development, Amazon India has teased the arrival of the handsets, revealing that they will be available via the e-commerce giant. Separately, iQOO has confirmed that the 9, 9 Pro, and 9 SE will be introduced in India. The 9 series was first launched in China in January.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 9 series will arrive in India as the company's new flagship line-up. The India-specific models will be, however, slightly different from their Chinese counterparts.

The Indian market will get a new 9 SE variant while the vanilla 9 model could be a rebranded iQOO 8. The changes in the handsets are meant to bring the cost down.

Display The handsets will have a 120Hz display

The India-specific iQOO 9 series will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 9 SE, 9, and 9 Pro will bear 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, and 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 9 Pro will also have LTPO 2.0 technology, 1,500-nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

Cameras They will sport a 16MP selfie snapper

The 9 SE will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary snapper and two unspecified sensors. India-specific 9 will be equipped with a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP portrait lens, whereas the 9 Pro will flaunt a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP portrait snapper. They will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals They will run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

The India-specific iQOO 9 SE, 9, and 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 888+, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will house a 4,500mAh, 4,350mAh, and 4,700mAh battery, respectively, with up to 120W wired fast-charging support. The handsets will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Information iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the India-specific iQOO 9 series will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. We expect the handsets to be priced between Rs. 35,000-70,000 and they will be available exclusively via Amazon.