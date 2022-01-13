iQOO 9 series records CNY 100mn revenue in first sale

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

iQOO had launched its latest flagship 9 and 9 Pro smartphones in China last week. Now, the tech giant revealed that the handsets have recorded more than CNY 100 million-worth sales revenue within 10 seconds of the first sale that happened earlier on Wednesday. To recall, the phones come with an LTPO AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 9 series arrives as the company's new flagship line-up in China, succeeding the iQOO 8 range of phones. The tech giant has confirmed that the handsets will soon be launched in India as well.

It will be interesting to see if the devices will receive a similar response in our country as they have garnered in the Chinese market.

Design and display The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets flaunt a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, respectively. They also offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1,500-nits of maximum brightness. The duo is also available in a BMW M Motorsport-inspired "Legendary Edition."

Cameras They sport a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 9 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait snapper. The 9 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.75) main lens, a 50MP (f/2.27) ultra-wide snapper, and a 16MP (f/2.23) portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, both phones have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals They are backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. They boot Android 12 and house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support. The Pro model also provides 50W wireless charging support. The duo also offers support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

In China, the iQOO 9 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,400) for the 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 55,700) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 70,000) for the 12GB/512GB version.