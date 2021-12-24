Technology Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition's design revealed; specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 01:00 am

Realme GT 2 Pro to arrive in standard, Master Edition, and camera-focused variants

Realme will launch its flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone on January 4. Now, the company's CEO, Sky Li, has shared images of the handset, revealing its "Paper Tech Master Design." Interestingly, these images contradict previously leaked renders. However, there's an explanation for that. Tipster OnLeaks says the new design is that of the device's Master Edition, whereas the previous renders showed its camera-focused variant.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 series was featured on 'Vogue Italia'

As per OnLeaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro will come in three variants: the regular GT 2 Pro, GT 2 Pro Master Edition, and a camera performance-focused variant with a Nexus 6P-like horizontal camera module. The company has officially revealed the Naoto Fukasawa-designed Master Edition with its innovative "Paper Tech Master Design." The device is touted to be the "world's first bio-based smartphone."

Twitter Post Take a look at the GT 2 Pro Master Edition

Being user-friendly is not enough, and realme is constantly innovating to contribute to the environment by being eco-friendly.

Introducing #realmeGT2Series with Paper Tech Master Design - taking our first step towards sustainability in mobile devices. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/kZIf13OC5s — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) December 23, 2021

Design and display GT 2 Pro will have QHD+ AMOLED display

Separately, the Realme GT 2 Pro has been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing its full specifications. It will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is also said to arrive in an under-display camera edition.

Information It will sport dual 50MP rear cameras

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer 65W fast-charging support

Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. However, it has also been leaked to come in a 1TB storage variant. It will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device will offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 2 Pro at the time of the launch, which will take place on January 4. However, considering the specifications, the handset may start at around Rs. 60,000.