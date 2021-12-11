Technology OnePlus 9RT's support page spotted on India website

OnePlus 9RT's support page spotted on India website

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 04:39 pm

OnePlus 9RT's India launch imminent

OnePlus is expected to launch the 9RT smartphone in India next week. It is also likely to be called OnePlus RT in the Indian market. In the latest development, 91mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma have claimed that the handset's support page has been listed on the company's India website. To recall, it had debuted in China in October this year. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 9RT's support page suggests its India launch in the coming days. It has been spotted with the OnePlus 9RT moniker, whereas previous leaks claim it will be called OnePlus RT in India. It's said to be sold only in the Chinese and Indian markets and has already been a hit model in China, recording CNY 100 million sales revenue within five minutes.

Design and display The phone will be available in two colors

OnePlus 9RT weighs 198.5 grams

The OnePlus 9RT features a left-placed punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. In India, it will be offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color variants.

Information There is a 16MP front camera

The OnePlus 9RT sports a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals It supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing

The India pricing information of the OnePlus 9RT will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. For reference, in China, the handset is priced starting at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300).