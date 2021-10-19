OnePlus 9RT registers CNY 100mn sales revenue in five minutes

OnePlus 9RT is available in three color options

OnePlus's newly-launched 9RT smartphone has received an excellent response from customers in China. The company has announced that the handset recorded CNY 100 million (around Rs. 11.73 crore) revenue in just five minutes of the first sale. OnePlus has not revealed the exact sale figures but based on a rough calculation, the number of units sold is somewhere between 26,000-30,000.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Dark Matter, Hacker Silver, and Blue Sky Enchantment color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9RT costs CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,600) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs. 44,500) for the 12GB/256GB version. It is currently available for purchase via OnePlus China's website and partner retailers.