OnePlus 9RT to be launched in China on October 13

OnePlus 9RT's launch date and design revealed

OnePlus is all set to launch the 9RT smartphone in China on October 13, the company has confirmed. The teaser shared on Weibo reveals that the handset will come in a shade of silver with a glass back, metal frame, and a triple camera setup. As per previous leaks, it will have a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support.

OnePlus 9RT fully revealed in leaked press renders

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ punch-hole display

The OnePlus 9RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in blue, silver, and black shades.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The OnePlus 9RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to cost between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,260-34,900) in China. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on October 13.