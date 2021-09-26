Samsung Galaxy S22+ will look like its predecessor

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship series, the Galaxy S22 line-up, in the first quarter of 2022. The range will likely include the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the S22+ variant, revealing it will look similar to the S21+. It will get a center-aligned punch-hole, triple rear cameras, and slim bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will feature a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, negligible bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit stuck to the corner. The device may sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 157.4x75.8x7.6mm.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will likely offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it is expected to bear a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will draw power from a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of Galaxy S22+ at the time of launch next year. However, considering its leaked specifications and features, it is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 85,000.