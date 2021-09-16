Vivo Y21A tipped to be launched in India in October

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 01:00 am

Vivo Y21A to debut in India next month

Vivo is reportedly working on a new Y21A smartphone which will arrive as a successor to the Y20A model. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the handset will debut in India sometime in October this year. It is said to offer a 6.5-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an HD+ LCD screen

The Vivo Y21A will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a fingerprint sensor on the side for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it may have a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 270ppi. It will likely be available in multiple color options.

Information

The phone should get an 8MP selfie camera

The three rear cameras on the Vivo Y21A will likely include a 16MP main shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it could offer an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The Vivo Y21A is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y21A: Pricing

Considering the leaked specifications and features of the Vivo Y21A, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000. Its official pricing information, however, will be announced at the time of the launch, which could happen next month.