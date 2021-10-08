Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's Geekbench listing reveals Dimensity 700 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 11:16 am

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G appears on Geekbench

Samsung is working on a new budget range A-series smartphone, the A13 5G. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-A136U, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate this, the channel runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. Among the various listings, the highest single-core and multi-core scores achieved by A13 5G are 465 and 1,106, respectively.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi. It will be available in multiple color options.

Information

There will be a 50MP main camera

The quad cameras on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will likely include a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it might have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability information of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is unknown. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.