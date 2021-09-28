Xiaomi's latest TWS 3 Pro earphones offer LDHC 4.0 support

Xiaomi has launched its TWS 3 Pro earphones in China

Alongside the CIVI smartphone and Watch Color 2 smartwatch, Xiaomi has launched its TWS 3 Pro earphones in China. Priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000), it is touted to be the world's first wireless earbuds to offer LDHC 4.0 codec which can boost the audio quality to "HiFi-level." It also supports Active Noise Cancellation feature. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones have an IP55 rating for water resistance

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro looks similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. It has an in-ear design with rubber tips and an IP55-rated build quality for water resistance. It is said to be smaller and lighter than its predecessor to provide more comfort to the user. The earphones are offered in three color options: Black, White, and Forest Green, with a matching carry-cum-charging case.

Features

It can reduce noises by up to 40dB

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with three-stage noise reduction, two-level transparency mode, and a human voice enhancing feature. It is equipped with dual dynamic drivers and can cancel surrounding noises by up to 40dB. The earbuds also support 360-degree spatial audio as well as LHDC 4.0 codec for HiFi-level audio quality.

Battery life

The case provides up to 27 hours of battery life

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is claimed to last up to six hours with ANC turned off, whereas the case is said to offer up to 27 hours of battery life. The case supports wired (via a Type-C port) as well as wireless charging. For connectivity, the earphones provide support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual device pairing.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is priced at CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,000). It is already up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from October 9 onwards. Details regarding its availability in other markets are not known as of now.