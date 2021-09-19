HONOR Play 20 Pro, with Helio G80 chipset, launched

Chinese tech brand HONOR has announced its latest Play-series smartphone, the Play 20 Pro, in its home market. It has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6.53-inch screen, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 3,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

It has a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The HONOR Play 20 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It measures 161.6x74.8x7.46mm, weighs 179 grams, and is offered in three color variants.

There is a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play 20 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The phone boots Android 10

The HONOR Play 20 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

HONOR Play 20 Pro: Pricing

The HONOR Play 20 Pro carries a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is currently up for grabs in China and is unlikely to be launched in India.