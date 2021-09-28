Realme sold 10,000 units of GT Neo2 in first sale

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 03:57 pm

Realme GT Neo2's 10,000 units sold in China

Realme GT Neo2, which went official in China last week, has attracted 10,000 customers during its first sale in the country yesterday. The handset sports a starting price-tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,600) and comes with a 6.62-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT Neo2 weighs 199.8 grams

The Realme GT Neo2 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Shadow Black, Black Mint, and Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT Neo2 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT Neo2 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo2 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 8GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants cost CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,000) and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,300), respectively. It will debut in India in October.