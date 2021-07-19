Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Jul 19, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2's color variants revealed

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2 smartphone in India on July 22. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the specifications and renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its Blue Haze and Gray Sierra color variants that will be offered in 8GB/128GB configuration. The top-end 12GB/256GB variant will be available in an additional Green Woods option, possibly with a leather back panel.

Design and display

The handset will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel, an alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will be equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to cost Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India.