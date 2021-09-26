Moto E40's latest leak corroborates previously leaked specifications

Motorola's entry-level smartphone, Moto E40, seems to be getting ready for launch in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has shared its renders, key specifications, and price. As per the leak, the E40 will come with a 6.53-inch screen, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will cost around €160 (roughly Rs. 13,800). Here's our roundup.

It will sport a 90Hz HD+ display

The Moto E40 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel on the front. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secured biometric authentication. The device is tipped to sport a 6.53-inch HD+(720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

An 8MP front camera is expected

The triple cameras on the back of Moto E40 will include a 48MP primary shooter and two 2MP auxiliary cameras. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

The phone may support 10W fast-charging

Moto E40 will be powered by a UNISOC T700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

According to the latest tip-off, the Moto E40 will carry a price-tag of around €160-170 (roughly Rs. 13,800-14,700). Its official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch.