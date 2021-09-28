HONOR Pad V7, with 90Hz display and 5G support, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 12:15 am

HONOR Pad V7 goes official in China

HONOR has launched the Pad V7 tablet in China. It joins the existing Pad V7 Pro model. The device starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,800) and will be available for purchase from September 30. As for the highlights, the tablet comes with a 90Hz LCD display, a 6nm MediaTek chipset, dual-mode 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 with LINK Turbo X technology.

Design and display

The tablet supports HONOR Magic Pencil 2

The HONOR Pad V7 features a rectangular screen with curved corners and narrow bezels. It packs four speakers and supports HONOR Magic Pencil 2 as well as a Bluetooth keyboard. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch WUXGA (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz display and HDR10 support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 245.2x154.96x7.85mm. It is offered in Titanium Silver, Blue, and Amber Gold color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP rear camera

The HONOR Pad V7 is equipped with a capsule-shaped rear camera module housing a single 13MP (f/1.8) sensor with autofocus support. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

The HONOR Pad V7 draws power from a 6nm MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset, paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0 and packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Pad V7: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Pad V7 costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 6GB/128GB Wi-Fi model, CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 26,200) for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi version, and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 29,640) for the 6GB/128GB 5G variant. The tablet is currently up for pre-orders in China.