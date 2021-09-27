Xiaomi Watch Color 2, with an AMOLED display, goes official

Xiaomi has launched its latest smartwatch, the Watch Color 2, in China. It succeeds the Watch Color model which was announced last year. The wearable is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400) and is currently up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, the watch comes with an AMOLED display, up to 12 days of battery life, and supports 117 sports modes.

Design and display

The watch offers over 200 customizable watch faces

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2 features a sporty design with a circular dial, a metal bezel, and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable bears a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 326ppi pixel density, and over 200 customizable watch faces. It is offered with White, Black, and Blue colored straps. However, customers can also buy Yellow, Green, and Orange straps separately.

Internals

It provides Bluetooth calling and NFC support

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2 packs a 470mAh battery which is touted to provide up to 12 days of battery life on a full charge. It takes approximately 2.5 hours to fully charge via a magnetic charger. The wearable offers Bluetooth calling, Xiao AI virtual assistant, NFC, and supports limited third-party apps on Android devices. It is also compatible with iOS devices.

Features

It has 19 professional sports modes

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is equipped with a PPG sensor for monitoring heart rate and an SpO2 sensor for detecting blood oxygen levels. It also offers sleep and stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, as well as breathing sessions. The wearable has 117 sports modes and 19 professional sports modes. The workout activities can be tracked by the in-built dual-frequency GNSS chip.

Information

Xiaomi Watch Color 2: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,400) in China. It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale on September 30. Customers pre-ordering the smartwatch will get a discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,140).