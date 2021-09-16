Realme C25Y, with a 50MP triple camera unit, goes official

Realme C25Y launched in India

Realme has launched its latest C-series smartphone, the C25Y, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 10,999 and will be up for pre-booking starting September 20 at 12pm. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme C25Y features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and 420-nits of brightness. It is offered in Metal Gray and Glacier Blue color options.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme C25Y is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It boots Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11

The Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based 'Realme UI R Edition' and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Realme C25Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C25Y carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999. It will be available for pre-orders via Realme India's official website starting September 20 and will go on sale on September 27 at 12pm.