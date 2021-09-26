Realme GT Neo2 confirmed to debut in India in October

Sep 26, 2021

Realme GT Neo2 is arriving in India next month

Realme had launched the GT Neo2 smartphone in China earlier this week, i.e. on September 22. Now, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, via Twitter, has confirmed that the handset will be announced in India in October. The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

We heard your voices #realmeFans. Stay tuned for #realmeGTNEO2 in October!



What features are you most excited for in this premium mid-ranger that strikes the perfect balance? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 24, 2021

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo2 sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Shadow Black, Pale Blue, and Black Mint colors.

Information

It features a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in October. However, for reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,500).