Flipkart's MarQ has launched its first smartphone in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 04:16 pm

MarQ M3 Smart smartphone launched in India

E-commerce giant Flipkart's brand MarQ has launched its first smartphone, dubbed the M3 Smart, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale on October 7 during the Big Billion Days sale. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 2.5D curved glass display protection

The MarQ M3 Smart features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. Although it lacks a fingerprint sensor, the device offers the face unlock function for security. It bears a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Full View display with a pixel density of 281ppi and a 2.5D curved glass screen layer for protection. The handset is offered in Blue and Black color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The MarQ M3 Smart is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary bokeh lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 10 operating system

The MarQ M3 Smart is powered by an unspecified 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

MarQ M3 Smart: Pricing and availability

The MarQ M3 Smart is priced at Rs. 7,999, however, it will go on sale on October 7 at a discounted cost of Rs. 6,299. The handset will be available via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.