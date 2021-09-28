Samsung's S21 FE reportedly canceled due to Flip3's higher sales

Samsung was expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in October. However, according to DDaily, the company has canceled the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event for the S21 FE. The tech giant is witnessing higher than expected sales for the Flip3 and to meet that demand in the midst of global chip shortage, it has shelved the S21 FE. However, an official statement is awaited.

If launched, the phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Speculations apart, if the Galaxy S21 FE goes official, it will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in multiple color options.

It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 with One UI skin on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Availability

The Galaxy S21 FE was slated to be announced around the middle of October. However, as per the Korean report, the handset has been canceled due to the high demand for Galaxy Z Flip 3. Notably, Samsung is yet to comment on the matter.