OnePlus Buds Z2 to arrive in China on October 13

Alongside the 9RT smartphone, OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the Buds Z2 wireless earphones in China on October 13. It will succeed last year's Buds Z model. The teaser poster reveals that it will arrive in white and black colors with long stems and silicone eartips. The Buds Z2 is also tipped to offer Active Noise Cancellation and Dolby Atmos support.

Design

The Buds Z2 will offer water and sweat resistance

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will have an in-ear design with a long stem and silicone eartips that are said to provide a better fit than the last-generation model. The earbuds will have an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. A leaked image (via tipster Evan Blass) has revealed that the carry-cum-charging case will have a capsule-shaped design with a glossy finish.

Information

Each earbud will house an 11mm audio driver

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will reportedly support Dolby Atmos sound technology as well as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature to cancel out surrounding noises. Each earbud will be equipped with an 11mm audio driver.

Battery life

The case will pack a 520mAh battery

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will pack a 40mAh battery, which is touted to offer up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge. The carry-cum-charging case will house a 520mAh battery which is said to provide up to 38 hours of battery backup. It will also support Warp Charging via a Type-C port but is unlikely to feature wireless charging.

Information

OnePlus Buds Z2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on October 13. We expect the earbuds to cost around around CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,500).