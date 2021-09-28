iPhone 13 Pro bags fourth position in DXOMARK's camera ranking

iPhone 13 Pro scored 144 points in DXOMARK's photography tests

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro has bagged the fourth position in DXOMARK's global camera ranking with an overall score of 137. The handset beats the iPhone 12 Pro Max by seven points and sits behind the likes of Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ (139), Mi 11 Ultra (143), and Huawei P50 Pro (144). The iPhone 13 mini has achieved 130 points to take the 10th spot.

The iPhone 13 Pro has achieved a score of 144 in photography, 119 in videography, and 76 in zoom. According to DXOMARK, the phone offers accurate target exposure and autofocus, good color and white balance, and good details in indoor and outdoor conditions. However, it limits the details in long-range zoom shots and shows lens flare and ghosting in low-light conditions.

The iPhone 13 Pro features a wide notch with a Face ID setup, a stainless steel frame, a glass back, and an IP68-rated build quality. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue colors.

The iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5) primary sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and sensor-shift OIS support, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D ToF LiDAR scanner. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 15 and packs a 3,095mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Lightning port.