Get Rs. 5,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy M31

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone, here's the deal for you. Amazon is providing the Samsung Galaxy M31 handset with a discount of Rs. 5,000. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is offering easy no-cost EMI options with select bank cards, instant discount with HSBC Bank cards, and attractive exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 21,999). Buyers can further avail a 5% discount with HSBC Cashback Card. The cost of the phone can be brought down further by up to Rs. 14,200 under the smartphone exchange scheme.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in three color options.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 offers a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 draws power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.