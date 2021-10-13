OnePlus 9RT, with ColorOS 12 and Snapdragon 888 chipset, launched

Oct 13, 2021

OnePlus 9RT launched in China

OnePlus has launched its latest 9-series smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT, in China alongside the Buds Z2 TWS earphones. The handset starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) and comes in three color variants. As for the key highlights, it has an AMOLED display, 600Hz touch sampling rate, up to 7GB of extended RAM, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone sports a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9RT features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Hacker Silver, Dark Matter, and Blue Sky Enchantment colors.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing details

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs. 44,400) for the 12GB/256GB version.

TWS earphones

OnePlus Buds Z2 costs CNY 499 (around Rs. 5,800)

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has an in-ear design, an IP55-rated build quality for water and sweat resistance, and silicone eartips. It is offered in white and black colors. Each bud is equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver and offers active noise cancellation (up to 40dB). The Buds Z2 provides up to 38 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Dolby Atmos support.