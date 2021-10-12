Ahead of launch, OnePlus Buds Z2's specifications revealed

OnePlus Buds Z2 will come in two color options

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest TWS earphones, the Buds Z2, in China tomorrow i.e. October 13, alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. A day prior to the launch event, the company has revealed some of the key specifications of the earphones. It will come with three microphones, 11mm audio drivers, up to 38 hours of battery life, and active noise cancellation.

The earbuds will be sweat and water resistant

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will sport an in-ear design with a long stem, a glossy finish, silicone eartips, and an IP55 rating for dust, sweat, as well as water resistance. The carry-cum-charging case will have a capsule-like design with the same glossy finish as the earbuds. It will be offered in Day White and Day Black color options.

Each bud will have a 40mAh battery

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will pack a 40mAh battery, while the carry-cum-charging case is said to house a 520mAh battery. The earphones will offer up to 38 hours of battery life, including the additional charges provided by the case.

It will offer 94ms low-latency gaming mode

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be equipped with three microphones and 11mm audio drivers. It will provide 40dB of active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. While playing games, the earphones will offer a low-latency of 94ms. The Buds Z2 will also support Bluetooth 5.2 and is tipped to come with Dolby Atmos audio technology.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Buds Z2 at the time of the launch, which will take place tomorrow in China. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around CNY 300 (approximately Rs. 3,500). The earphones are already up for pre-orders in China via Tmall, JD.com, and Suning retailer sites.