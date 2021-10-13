Vivo V21's Neon Spark color variant launched in India

Vivo launches new Neon Spark color for V21 5G model in India

Vivo has launched a new Neon Spark color variant for the V21 5G model, which was announced in India in April this year. It joins the existing shades of Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle. The Neon Spark edition is currently available in a single 8GB/128GB configuration and has the same specifications and features as the other color options. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo V21 Neon Spark features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500-nits of typical brightness.

Information

It boasts a 44MP selfie camera

The Vivo V21 Neon Spark is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there is a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera with OIS and autofocus support.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo V21 Neon Spark is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21 Neon Spark: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V21 Neon Spark costs Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model. Customers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 cashback via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank card transactions along with Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. The handset is available via Vivo India's e-store and Flipkart.