What to expect from Apple's 'Unleashed' event on October 18?

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Oct 13, 2021, 02:22 pm

Here’s our round-up of everything Apple could unleash at its event on October 18

While products announced at Apple's previous "California Streaming" event are just beginning to reach consumers, Apple has now started drumming up hype for another upcoming event dubbed "Unleashed," slated to be held on October 18. The Cupertino giant is expected to debut the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models at the event. Here's what we are expecting from the event.

Timing

Apple will showcase products at 10:30 pm, October 18

According to the invites sent out yesterday, Apple's highly anticipated "Unleashed" event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) on Monday, October 18. Like other post-pandemic Apple events, this one will be held virtually. At its previous "California Streaming" event, Apple had launched the iPhone 13 range, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the updated iPad and iPad mini 6.

Twitter Post

Apple's Greg Joswiak tweeted a teaser for the upcoming event

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Centerstage

Apple expected to reveal MacBook Pro with M1X processor

The highlight of the "Unleashed" event is expected to be the updated MacBook Pro with an M1X processor that would be a notch above the current-generation M1 chip seen in Macs. The new notebooks are expected to be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch variants featuring a new mini-LED display, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, MagSafe wireless charging, and more.

Advancements

New MacBook Pros could sport longer-lasting battery, visual redesign

The new display technology is a derivative of LCDs but promises to be as sharp and bright as OLEDs while being more power-efficient. This could translate into battery life improvements on the upcoming MacBook Pro. Additionally, Apple is expected to replace the Touch Bar with conventional function keys. The notebook's design language is expected to mimic the latest iMac and iPhone's flat edges.

Apple could launch an updated portable desktop computer, macOS Monterey

Rumor has it that Apple will release a new Pro version of the Mac mini with features resembling the aforementioned M1X MacBook Pro such as 64GB of RAM, a 10-core processor, and 16 to 32 graphic cores. The portable desktop computer could also sport two more I/O ports than the current-generation models. Apple could also announce launch dates for the currently-in-beta macOS Monterey.

Where to watch?

AirPods 3 could also make maiden appearance at 'Unleashed' event

Lastly, Apple is expected to reveal the AirPods 3 with a shorter stem, rounded design, and sans replaceable eartips. The product's expected features have been doing the rounds for almost a year now. As always, the event will be live-streamed on the Apple website, on Apple's YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.