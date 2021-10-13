Realme GT Neo2 launched in India at Rs. 32,000

Oct 13, 2021

Realme GT Neo2 goes official in India

Realme has launched its latest GT-series smartphone, the GT Neo2, in India today. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 31,999 and will go on sale from October 17 via Realme's official website as well as Flipkart. It offers a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 processor, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone provides 1,300-nits of maximum brightness

The Realme GT Neo2 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Neo Blue, Neo Black, and Neo Green colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The device has an 8-layer heat dissipation system

We implemented an 8-layer cooling system structure in #realmeGTNEO2 to dissipate heat more effectively.



The total area of Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling heatsink has increased to 4129mm² square. This is the largest stainless steel Vapor Cooling heatsink yet.#EverythingInNEO pic.twitter.com/3vy2g9zCwg — realme (@realmeIndia) October 13, 2021

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (plus 7GB of virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Realme has also launched new AIoT devices

Realme has also launched a range of AIoT devices, including a Brick Bluetooth Speaker and a 4K Smart Google TV Stick. The speaker features a 20W bass boost driver and a 5,200mAh battery which offers up to 14 hours of playback time. The 4K Smart Google TV Stick, powered by Google TV, comes with built-in entertainment platforms and 4K as well as HDR10+ encoding.

The Buds Air 2 offers ANC and dual-mic noise cancellation

Realme has also announced the Buds Air 2 (Closer Green) with an IPX5-rated body, touch controls, Smart Wear Detection, and 88ms super-low latency mode. Each bud is equipped with a 10mm audio driver and offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as dual-mic noise cancellation for calls. The Buds Air 2 provides 5 hours playback per charge and up to 25 hours with case.

How much do they cost?

The Realme GT Neo2 is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. It will go on sale starting October 17 via realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker costs Rs. 2,999, whereas the 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999. The Realme Buds Air 2 (Closer Green) costs Rs. 3,299.

Realme UI 3.0 is based on Fluid Space Design

Realme has introduced its all-new Realme UI 3.0 user interface based on Android 12 OS with Fluid Space Design. It flaunts new 3D icon design, improved rendering, a spatial and see-through visual layout interface, personalization and privacy features, Always-on Display, AI Smooth Engine, and dynamic wallpapers. The Realme UI 3.0 will be officially released in December.