Nokia G300, with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:38 pm

Nokia G300 launched in the US

HMD Global has launched a new 5G smartphone, the Nokia G300, in the US. The handset carries a price-tag of $200 (around Rs. 15,000) and will go on sale from October 19 onwards. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, and a 4,470mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The Nokia G300 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a circular camera module. The handset bears a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in a single Meteor Gray color variant.

Information

It is equipped with a 16MP main camera

The Nokia G300 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Nokia G300 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G300: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G300 is priced at $200 (around Rs. 15,000) for its solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset will be available for purchase in the US starting October 19 exclusively via TracFone Wireless and Straight Talk prepaid carriers.