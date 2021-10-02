Nokia G300 5G to offer triple rear cameras

HMD Global is working on a new Nokia G-series smartphone, called the G300 5G. In the latest development, press renders of the upcoming handset have surfaced online along with the key specifications. As per the leak, the device will come with a waterdrop notch design, an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The Nokia G300 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a circular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least a shade of black or dark gray.

The Nokia G300 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Nokia G300 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 OS and may pack a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia G300 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place at the upcoming October 6 launch event. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 12,000 in India.